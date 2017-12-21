What To Do This Weekend









Check out the Winter Wonderland Train Exhibit at the Southwest Louisville Free Public Library, presented by the K & I Model Railroad Club.

Take part in the Procrastination Celebration at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Enjoy local food from food trucks around the center and enter for several giveaways while you shop.

View Still They Persist: Protest Art from the 2017 Women's Marches at the KMAC Museum, an exhibit organized by the FemFour, a group of Cincinnati-based arts/artist advocates.





Visit with Santa Cow at the Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons. Write a last-minute letter to Santa, take photos with Santa Cow, and receive a limited edition Chick-fil-A Elf Mini Plush Cow.

Visit one of the top tree festivals in the nation at Madison, Indiana's Festival of Trees at Lanthier Winery, featuring 300 shining holiday trees.





See JD Shelburne perform a special holiday show at Blind Squirrel on December 23.

