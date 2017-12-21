Thursday, December 21, 2017

What To Do This Weekend



Only a handful of shopping days remain before Christmas, so this weekend you can mark shopping off your list at the Procrastination Celebration. Or, enjoy some fun with trains, holiday trees, music, and food.

Look below for more information on these events and more for a happy weekend:











  • Take part in the Procrastination Celebration at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Enjoy local food from food trucks around the center and enter for several giveaways while you shop.







  • Visit with Santa Cow at the Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons. Write a last-minute letter to Santa, take photos with Santa Cow, and receive a limited edition Chick-fil-A Elf Mini Plush Cow.






  • See JD Shelburne perform a special holiday show at Blind Squirrel on December 23.

