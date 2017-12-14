Thursday, December 14, 2017

What To Do This Weekend


This weekend, join the Nutcracker as he battles the mouse king, take advantage of the final two days to check out an 8-foot-long Santa's workshop made out of Lego bricks, enjoy the beautiful music of the holidays, and more.

  • Only a couple of days remain to check out some extra Holiday Hits (through Dec. 15) at the Louisville Slugger Museum. See a holiday-themed trainset, an 8-foot-long replica of Santa’s workshop built out of 14,500 LEGO® bricks, and statues of Frozen’s Olaf and Santa himself. The holiday-themed LEGO artwork are additions to the museum’s temporary exhibit, Big Leagues, Little Bricks.


  • All ages are invited to New Albany, Indiana's Holiday Bash & Snow Throw at Silver Street Park, which will include an indoor snowball fight, holiday themed games, arts and crafts, etc., and a showing of the movie Arthur Christmas.








  • See Linkin' Bridge in concert, singing Christmas songs and celebrating the gift of Down syndrome. Linkin' Bridge is the a capella singing group from the West End of Louisville who enjoyed an amazing run on NBC's America's Got Talent, where they finished as finalists on the last episode of the season.
