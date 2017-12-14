What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, join the Nutcracker as he battles the mouse king, take advantage of the final two days to check out an 8-foot-long Santa's workshop made out of Lego bricks, enjoy the beautiful music of the holidays, and more.
See below for fun ways to fill your weekend:
- Check out a 90-minute abridged skated version of the classic ballet as the Louisville Skating Academy presents The Nutcracker on Ice at Iceland Sports Complex. For the ballet version, see Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker at Louisville Memorial Auditorium or The Brown-Forman Nutcracker by the Louisville Ballet in Whitney Hall.
- Only a couple of days remain to check out some extra Holiday Hits (through Dec. 15) at the Louisville Slugger Museum. See a holiday-themed trainset, an 8-foot-long replica of Santa’s workshop built out of 14,500 LEGO® bricks, and statues of Frozen’s Olaf and Santa himself. The holiday-themed LEGO artwork are additions to the museum’s temporary exhibit, Big Leagues, Little Bricks.
- All ages are invited to New Albany, Indiana's Holiday Bash & Snow Throw at Silver Street Park, which will include an indoor snowball fight, holiday themed games, arts and crafts, etc., and a showing of the movie Arthur Christmas.
- Usher in the holidays with Christmas music from Casting Crowns + For King & Country, performing at Freedom Hall.
- The Louisville Central Community Centers' Youth Repertory Theater Troupe presents a musical version of A Christmas Carol.
- See Linkin' Bridge in concert, singing Christmas songs and celebrating the gift of Down syndrome. Linkin' Bridge is the a capella singing group from the West End of Louisville who enjoyed an amazing run on NBC's America's Got Talent, where they finished as finalists on the last episode of the season.
