What To Do This Weekend

This weekend offers multiple holiday bazaars and markets for finding that perfect, unique, or handmade gift for that special someone. Also this weekend, enjoy the classic Nutcracker on the stage or on ice, put on your pjs and watch the timeless Polar Express, take in a holiday concert or play, and more.
Look below for more ideas for cheery weekend fun:
- The Louisville Christmas Gift & Decor Show, with an attendance of over 50,000 each year, will feature over 750 exhibitor booths at the Kentucky Exposition Center, full of Christmas gifts and crafts. Free pictures with Santa will also be available.
- Enjoy the uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie and her toys that spring to life and help her defeat the infamous Rat King at The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, featuring the Louisville Ballet. The show will feature live music performed by the Louisville Orchestra.
- Come dressed in your pjs to the free Polar Express Pajama Party at the Louisville Free Public Library. Attendees will read the story of The Polar Express, watch the movie, enjoy hot chocolate and snowballs, and join in games, crafts, and activities for the whole family. Therehot chocolate from Heine Brothers’ Coffee and snowballs from SnoWhat Snoballs. The library will also be collecting donations of new or gently used items for Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
- Chris Tomlin will be presenting Christmas | Christmas Songs of Worship at the Louisville Palace.
- See a 30-minute abridged version of the Nutcracker on Ice presented by the Louisville Skating Academy at the Holiday in the City ice skating rink, located at Fourth and Jefferson streets. Get tickets now for the 90-minute version, presented next weekend at Iceland Sports Complex.
- Sample wines from Indiana's finest wineries while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday season at the 2017 Winter Wine Walk in historic downtown Corydon, Indiana.
- The classic animated television special comes to life in the Charlie Brown Christmas Musical at The Kentucky Center.
- Do a little local holiday shopping at the Fleur De Flea Vintage and Handmade Holiday Market at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage or The Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar at Art Sanctuary.
- Laugh through a special holiday screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1993) at the Louisville Palace.
- Enjoy a visit and a photo with Santa plus meet Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman at Santa's Safari at the Louisville Zoo. Create a holiday craft, enjoy holiday treats and beverages, sing-alongs, and a safari journey through the heated buildings.
- River City Races wants to keep you motivated to stay out running on the roads through the winter! Slip on those sneakers and head over to the Reindeer Romp 4k, the first race of its Polar Bear Grand Prix winter running series.
