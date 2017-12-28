Thursday, December 28, 2017

What To Do This Weekend



This weekend, celebrate the new year for free at NYE Live! at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville. Enjoy music by From Paris, confetti cannons, a balloon drop, party favors, and a ball drop.
NYE 2018 Masquerade Party

Also, Holiday in the City remains open through January 1, with ice skating on the outdoor rink.



  • Have some fun at Laughter N The Ville 2, featuring Bill Bellamy, Kenny Howell, Chris Thomas (“The Mayor”), Pierre, and more.








  • Musicians interested in learning the fine points of improvisation can attend the drop-in workshop Jam with a Jazz Legend, Presented by Jamey Aebersold. This program is open to all skill levels, and no registration or RSVP is required. Bring your instruments. In 2014, Aebersold was given the honorable title, Jazz Master, by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA).


at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...