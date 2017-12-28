What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate the new year for free at NYE Live! at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville. Enjoy music by From Paris, confetti cannons, a balloon drop, party favors, and a ball drop.
Keep on reading for more festivities to help you ring in 2018:
Here is a sampling of New Year's celebrations in the Louisville Metro:
New Year's Eve with Billy Goat Strut Revue
New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel
New Year's Eve 90’s House Party at Parlour
Purple New Year's Eve
The Black Experience: New Years Eve 2017
New Year's Overnight Bash for the kids
21c NYE Party
The 502 Bar & Bistro New Year’s Eve Bash
Brew Year's Eve: James Lindsey & Co Band + DJ Sam Sneed
2017: A James Bond New Year's Eve Party
Also, Holiday in the City remains open through January 1, with ice skating on the outdoor rink.
- Have some fun at Laughter N The Ville 2, featuring Bill Bellamy, Kenny Howell, Chris Thomas (“The Mayor”), Pierre, and more.
- Catch the UofL vs UK basketball game Friday.
- Musicians interested in learning the fine points of improvisation can attend the drop-in workshop Jam with a Jazz Legend, Presented by Jamey Aebersold. This program is open to all skill levels, and no registration or RSVP is required. Bring your instruments. In 2014, Aebersold was given the honorable title, Jazz Master, by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA).
