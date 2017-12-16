This Bride Walked Down a Beach to The Altar

Earlier this year Hayley Anderson and Nathan Liu married in a summer destination wedding on a beach in Charleston, South Carolina in front of 45 guests. “Walking down the aisle to my groom on the beautiful beach of Isle of Palms” is the bride’s favorite memory but she says she also loved spending time with close family and friends in Charleston.
What’s her advice? “If you aren’t set on having a huge wedding, I would definitely recommend planning a small intimate ceremony at your favorite out-of-town destination. Most destination wedding locations have a company or service that will basically plan the whole ceremony and reception for you.”
|Photos by Kevin Maurice Photography
Why it worked: I always imagined getting married on a beach, so this was just a dream come true.
Reception: Stars Restaurant on King Street
Why it worked: Nathan and I chose Charleston as our destination location as this was the first real vacation we went on as a couple three years prior. We ate at this restaurant twice during our vacation. Having our reception here brought back so many memories.
Photographer: Kevin Maurice Photography
Dress: Rebecca's Wedding Boutique
Why it worked: When looking at dresses I was not sure what type of dress would be appropriate for a beach wedding. I then realized that any dress would work. It is all up to the bride. This dress was the perfect one and I knew as soon as I tried it on. It was the second dress I tried on!
Bridesmaids Dresses: David's Bridal
Tuxes: JCrew
Why it worked: Nathan wore a JCrew suit and we did solid white button down shirts and navy pants from JCrew for the groomsmen. All of the groomsmen live in different cities (one of them lives in South Africa!) so this was the easiest way for everyone to get what they needed to wear.
Cake: Ashley Bakery
Why it worked: All of the planning was done via email. We chose a very simple cake and it was delicious.
Music (both ceremony and reception): A viola player was included as part of the beach wedding package. For the reception we had a friend be the DJ (Andy Patel) and he did an amazing job.
Rings: Davis Jewelers
Invitations: Minted
Makeup/Hair: Makeup By Merit
Why it worked: I found Merit online and knew she would be the perfect hair and makeup artist for us.
Rehearsal Dinner: We did a casual rehearsal dinner at the house we rented for Nathan and I as well as the bridal party.
|Hayley celebrates with her mom and sister who was the matron of honor.
