My Legacy: Impacting Quality of Life

“The Gheens Foundation started as a legacy gift of Mary Jo and Edwin Gheens of $28 million in 1982. Since its beginning, the Foundation has invested $112 million in our communities and continues to do so. The Gheens’ remarkable sense of selfless, generous stewardship is itself a legacy we should all seek to emulate.” — Phoebe Wood, Trustee of Gheens Foundation
Read about what Holly Houston, Sharon Darling, and Kerri Cokeley are doing to create impactful legacies.
