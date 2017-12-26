Making an Event Fun Instead of Stressful

|Victoria Staton gives couples a chance to enjoy the wedding planning process. Photo by Aubrey Hillis
All you need is love — and a wedding planner.
Walking through the early planning stages can be difficult for any bride-to-be. “Brides either know exactly what they want or they’re completely clueless. But that is where I come in, and the process becomes fun instead of stressful. As I get to know them, I help transition them into a more relaxed zone,” says Victoria Staton of Victoria Staton International Events LLC.
Starting her senior year in high school, Victoria quickly learned event planning was her passion. She helped put together her senior prom, and the joy of the experience fueled her step into the career of her dreams.
|Photo by Sarah Katherine Davis Photography
“With this field, I’m able to help couples plan the wedding of their dreams as I help them select the small things that add depth to the experience for them and their guests,” Victoria says. “Their dreams can lead to a lot of ideas as far as location, decor, place settings, photo booths, candy bar, entertainment, music, and more. It’s understandably easy to get carried away, but budgets can lack the matching components of their desires, so creativity is a big part of this process for me.”
|Photo by Caleb Irvin
Victoria says one of her best experiences was at Hermitage Farm, where there were over 40 vendors for one wedding, but she’s also learned some great lessons. “I’ve been burned by a few people in this industry,” Victoria says. “The best thing I can do is move forward, not allowing their behavior to weigh on my thoughts. . . Negativity is easy, but I think it’s much more impactful if I take their actions and turn my experience with them into a positive experience.
|Photo by Photography By Sarah Mae
“Building relationships is important to me. This aspect of my personality is integrated into VSI Events as the outline of my client’s dreams is put into play with the final stages of the event. The grand reveal when they walk in after their vows to celebrate with the family and friends is one of the most gratifying moments I feel throughout the entire process.”
|Photo by Jessica Bradford Photography
