A little history here for those who don’t know: Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the holy temple in Jerusalem following the Jewish victory over the Syrian-Greeks in 165 B.C.E. when one day's oil miraculously burned for eight days. The miracle of the Hanukkah oil is celebrated every year when Jews light a special menorah known as a hanukkiyah for eight days.Tonight, one candle is lit for the first night of Hanukkah, two on the second, and until eight candles are lit. Family and friends share latkes (potato pancakes) and jelly doughnuts. Children enjoy spinning the dreidel for gelt (real money or chocolate money wrapped in gold foil), and everyone enjoys both traditional and modern Hanukkah songs (think Adam Sandler).Happy Hanukkah from Today's Woman!