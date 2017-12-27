Five Things to Read in Today's Transitions

In our winter issue of Today's Transitions, we want you to use innovation to simplify your life and create more free time for yourself. Here are five ways you can make it happen.
- Try listening to music using one of these devices.
- Find inspiration for aging into acceptance at The Thrive Center.
- Add some luxuries that will benefit you and your loved one.
- Find out how our Innovation Award winners are improving the quality of life for seniors.
- Plan an outing with your loved one that requires minimal travel.
Today's Transitions is a quarterly magazine for seniors and caregivers.
