DoSomething this Christmas

Ben Langley with JCPS Community Support Services, Rachel Platt, and Harold McDaniel of K-I Lumber.

'Tis the season for giving, but more importantly, giving back.Giving back is something we should do year-round, but December, for me, seems like an especially good time to think about what I’m doing in my life to help others. It’s something my husband and I always stressed to our children, and I think it’s whyandwere among our favorite books.A few years ago at our TV station, WHAS11, we started our #DoSomething campaign.I have reported on many stories of people stepping up in big ways, and small ways, to do something to make life better for others.Two years after the first story ran, viewers still call to ask about delivering material to Birdie Lively, who makes quilts for sick children at Norton Children’s Hospital.Her response when I call to offer her more material, “more quilts for the babies.” I was also given the name of Ben Langley with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Community Support Services, who helps make beds for local children in need — thousands of children who don’t have a bed to sleep in at night.Given the creature comforts in my own home, thinking about those children kept me awake at night, so we sprang into action with a “build-a-bed” program at my church last December.This year at First Christian Church, we will do it again, building 30 beds just in time for Christmas. Last year, I received a picture from my husband of a local child who received one of our beds — a little boy with a smile, sitting on his own perfectly made bed, with a note saying thank you.It was my favorite gift.Our pastor asks us, “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”‘Tis the season for giving, and giving back. We can all “Do Something” to help others.