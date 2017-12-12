Community Gifts: Thrive Innovation Center

|Today's Woman publisher Cathy Zion tries VR Interactive, a type of technology that leads users through a virtual adventure designed to alleviate stress. Photos by Melissa Donald
Who would have thought that right here in Louisville we have a simulation lab focused on aging? The Thrive Innovation Center was conceived as a result of economic development incentives in 2010, when Signature Healthcare relocated to the city. InnovateLTC was created as an affiliate of Signature to drive innovation and collaboration. Sheri Rose, Thrive Center CEO and executive director, says the goal is for the facility to “become the epicenter of long-term care and aging innovation.”
|Thrive Innovation Center displays new ideas for better quality of life in the home, including the bedroom.
|A bathroom equipped with sensors as well as a mirror screen can show plan for the day and medication reminders.
Louisville has long been a hub of medical advances, but having a center specially designed to keep older adults as healthy and active as possible is a gift that will impact many generations.
Read about Chef Space, Whiskey Row, the Speed Art Museum, Scarlet's Bakery, and the Parklands at Floyds Fork as part of our Community Gifts feature.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!