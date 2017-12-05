Community Gifts: Speed Art Museum

By Carrie Vittitoe
The Speed is 90 years old and one year old,” says interim director Stephen Reily. With its long history and massive renovation, the art museum has both the wisdom of time and the exuberance of youth that continues to make it a prominent gift to the local community.
The things the Speed has long done well it continues to do, such as bring world-class exhibits to the city and offer outreach opportunities to schools.
Now its expanded space allows the Speed to introduce new events for the community, such as after-hours gatherings and cinema programs. The new Elizabeth P. and Frederick K. Cressman Art Park and public piazza bridges art and the outdoors.
Its renovation has really given the Speed a license to innovate, to try new things, and see what the community responds to. Its exhibits, such as Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art, which ran through October 2017, invited the community to consider art in terms of issues within the community. Next year the Speed will celebrate women with its exhibit Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism.
