Community Gifts: Ohio River Greenway

By Carrie Vittitoe
One of the best things about living in Louisville is being so close to Southern Indiana, which has its own set of special gifts that Kentuckiana residents share. One of those is the Ohio River Greenway project, a 7.5-mile green corridor, which began in earnest in 1993 when a commission was formed between New Albany, Clarksville, and Jeffersonville. “All three communities started at the river and built out. We are reinvesting in and rediscovering that area,” says commission chair Philip Hendershot.
The project’s goal is connectivity.
“We are reconnecting people to the river, and connecting the riverfronts of the three communities,” Philip says. The commission hopes to also enhance quality of life for residents and improve economic development.
The Ohio River Greenway, scheduled to be complete by August 2018, has been a challenging process, in part because it is a project of separate municipal jurisdictions which have different rules and operational procedures. Despite these challenges, Philip and other members of the commission know there is value in this community gift. “The project has been built in 11 segments, and each time one has opened, people are using it immediately,” Hendershot says. “They are hungry for this.”
