Community Gifts: Big Four Bridge & Waterfront Park

|Take a leisurely stroll across the walking bridge. Photo by Paul Schuhmann
One of the most visited parts of Waterfront Park is the Big Four Bridge. The original plan for the walking bridge called for an earthen mound to be the access point for walkers and bikers, but David says this idea was physically impossible to achieve. “The weight was enormous and unstable,” he says, so developers abandoned it. The current circular ramp plan not only offers visitors views of the water, but it allows the lawn beneath the bridge to be used for concerts and events.
|Photo by David Boggs
Read about Chef Space, Whiskey Row, the Speed Art Museum, Scarlet's Bakery, the Parklands of Floyds Fork, the Thrive Center, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, and the Louisville Free Public Library as part of our Community Gifts feature.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!