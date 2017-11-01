Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman


Click below to enter for a chance to win!

Win 4 tickets to the Festival of Trees & Lights!


Start a new holiday tradition with your family at the 28th annual Festival of Trees & Lights, November 10-12 at Louisville Slugger Field. Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all of which are for sale to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Pictures with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.

Fill out my online form.



Two winners will each receive four tickets. Winners will be drawn on November 8.
See Official Rules for details.



Win a gift card for a 130-minute massage!



Pamper yourself as you prepare for the holidays. Win a gift card good for one 130-minute massage at Elements Massage - Middletown Commons (13303 Shelbyville Rd Ste 104). Good only at the Middletown location; no expiration date!

Fill out my online form.



Winner will be drawn on November 8.
See Official Rules for details.
.
at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...