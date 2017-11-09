What To Do This Weekend

Get a first look at holiday shopping opportunities at local shops and restaurants, taste the sweets, and ride the trolleys in downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana, at the 14th Annual Holiday Open House. Jeffersonville will also host D*A*S*H, a 5K run with a tribute to Veterans on Saturday.

Veterans and their families can visit any YMCA of Greater Louisville location free of charge during Veterans Day weekend.

Tickle your funny bone at The Second City's Cure for The Common Comedy show, which acts as a refuge for people who are “sick and tired of jokes that make you feel sick and tired.” The Second City has become one of the most illustrious comedy clubs in the world and is responsible for launching the careers of some of comedy’s best and brightest, including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and more.

Louisville Ballet presents Stravinsky!, a celebration of the ballet music of Igor Stravinsky, featuring George Balanchine’s Rubies and a world-premiere Firebird by Louisville Ballet resident choreographer Lucas Jervies.







The neighborhood will be buzzing with holiday cheer at Nulu Jingle Fest. Businesses will be offering specials all day, and there will be pop-up holiday fun and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.





On Friday, meet and hear the inspiring story of entrepreneur Joy Mangano, the real life Joy in the Jennifer Lawrence film by the same name. Joy will be at the Leadership Louisville event promoting her book, Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase her book and have it signed.



Kick off the holiday spirit this year with a visit to the 28th annualat Louisville Slugger Field. You can make purchases from the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and décor, and the proceeds benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Pictures with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment, and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Also, hop on the ride-on train, grab a treat at the sweet shop, and more. Friday night is Festival Family Night, featuring a visit from Louisville Ballet performers from “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.” In addition to holiday crafts and entertainment, the night concludes with a fireworks show over Louisville Slugger Field and free hot chocolate and cider.This weekend you can also shop and ride the trolley through downtown Jeffersonville, veterans get free benefits at the YMCA for Veterans Day weekend, laugh with some top-notch sketch comedy, and more.See below for more ideas for weekend fun: