What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, The 41st annual Holiday Home Tour takes place in Old Louisville, a national historic preservation district featuring the largest collection of Victorian architecture in the country. Step back in time and enjoy an authentic Victorian Tea or a free bourbon tasting.
You can also check out a magic show, listen to beautiful holiday music, eat breakfast with Santa, see a play, and more.
Take a look at our suggestions below:
- Surround yourself with the magic, comedy, and music of Adam Trent, the breakout star of the world’s best-selling magic show The Illusionists. The show is produced by the same creative team behind The Illusionists and features Trent's signature brand of magic and deception.
- Enjoy the third consecutive season of Handel’s Messiah, led by Kent Hatteberg and performed by the Louisville Orchestra and the Louisville Chamber Choir. There are multiple performances at various locations throughout the Metro Louisville area.
- Eat Cakes with Kris Kringle at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Also enjoy a hot chocolate bar, photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, an ornament workshop, a meet and greet with Winston, the resident Miniature Horse, and more.
- Bring a toy and help raise money for the children at the Home of the Innocents by attending Christmas in Cairo, a dinner and dance show.
- The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for at the PNC Broadway in Louisville production of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, playing at The Kentucky Center.
- Join the Croghan family at home as they celebrate the holiday season during Christmastide, 1816 at Locust Grove. First person interpreters will recreate an 1816 family holiday party, which will include music, dancing, and meal preparations in the hearth kitchen. Historic artisans will also demonstrate their trades and children's activities will also be offered.
- The Herdmans, the worst kids in the whole history of the world, have bullied their way into the town Christmas pageant. Will they ruin it? Find out at The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
- Drive through the underground holiday light spectacular at Lights Under Louisville at the Louisville Mega Cavern. This year the Mega Cavern is offering a Skip the Line VIP pass and a Dinner & Lights VIP pass, in partnership with the Louisville Zoo.
- Enjoy some old fashioned Christmas cheer at the 2017 Dickens Christmas Festival on the Kentucky Renaissance Festival grounds in Eminence, Kentucky. Entertainment will include scene performances from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol throughout the day, caroling, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, merchant gifts for sale, and more.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!