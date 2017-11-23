What To Do This Weekend







The holiday season kicks into gear this weekend with the 37th annual The holiday season kicks into gear this weekend with the 37th annual Light Up Louisville , when Mayor Fischer and Santa light up the city's Christmas Tree. The event also marks the beginning of Holiday in the City , a series of holiday events throughout the season in downtown Louisville, including ice skating at Holiday Square located at 4th and Jefferson streets.





Also this weekend you can embrace more holiday cheer at a parade and tree lighting in Jeffersonville, Indiana, enjoy listening to a capella voices, watch as a Grinch tries to ruin Christmas, and more.





Check out the weekend options below:















Enjoy the sounds of Straight No Chaser, a 10-person, all-male a capella group founded in 1996 at Indiana University, at its Speakeasy Tour stopping at The Kentucky Center.



The free fun begins at 4pm Saturday at Light Up Jeffersonville & Holiday Lights Parade, with train rides, inflatables, live entertainment, hot chocolate, visits with Prancer and Comet, and more.



Ride the trolley up and down Frankfort Avenue to find Black Friday deals from local businesses at the annual Black Friday Trolley Hop.

Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Mayor, and City Council to celebrate Christmas on the Square in Jeffersontown. Have pictures made with Santa and Mrs. Claus, watch ice carving demos, enjoy a free train ride to view the light displays on Watterson Trail, and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.

Find some gifts for others or treat yourself at the Annual Holiday Pottery Sale at Mellwood Art Center.









Get a free photo experience with Santa at the North Pole during Winter Wonderland at Fourth Street Live!