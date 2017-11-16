What To Do This Weekend

Music, drinks, and art. . .what more do you need on a Friday night? Experience After Hours at the Speed, as the Speed Museum remains open until 10pm the third Friday of every month. Each After Hours event will offer music, performances, food and drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and, of course, art. This Friday's events include: silent disco with local DJs, a tribute to Radiohead's In Rainbows performed by Orchestra Enigmatic, and dance, poetry, and live music performances inspired by works of art in the Speed's collection.
Check out our list below for weekend fun:
- Covering everything from the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, “Science Friday,” hosted by Ira Flatow, is a trusted source for news about science, technology, and more. You can join the discussion by asking questions and making comments during the live broadcast from the Brown Theatre, which will air at a later date on on 89.3 WFPL.
- Enjoy the Snow Ball Gala, an evening of cocktails, silent auction, gourmet meal, and dancing at the Louisville Marriott Downtown to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. This black tie event has become one of the most fashionable holiday parties in Louisville.
- Join the Louisville Free Public Library for a day full of free interactive family fun at Family STEAM Day, exploring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math with guests from the Kentucky Science Center, Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium, KET - Kentucky Educational Television, Southland Dairy Farmers’ Mobile Dairy (+Cow), Speed Art Museum, Second Chances Wildlife Center, Jefferson Memorial Forest and Natural Areas, Irving Materials, Louisville Mandolin Orchestra, #LouisvilleRocks, and more.
- Surround yourself with the holiday spirit as two holiday-oriented shows open at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville — A Fairy Tale Christmas, as Cinderella and Snow White are preparing for the Crystal Christmas Ball with other favorite fairy tale characters, and A Christmas Carol The Musical, the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story.
- The hugely popular PBS children’s television series hits The Kentucky Center stage in Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day. The characters offer new songs and surprise guests along the way, all working to teach the value in kindness, helping others, and friendship.
- Do some holiday shopping at the Louisville Male 2017 Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair, one of the premier local arts and craft fairs in the area with more than 200 vendor booths with hand made crafts.
- Watch your favorite children's books come to life at StageOne Family Theatre's StoryTellers. You and your children can sit on the floor around the performers and not only become parts of the action but are encouraged to help tell the story through music and audience interaction.
- Take a memorable holiday trip to the 50 Days of Lights at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. It begins this weekend with two tree lighting ceremonies and continues throughout the holiday season with visits from Santa, cookie decorating, classic holiday movies, and more for the kids, holiday carolers, and more.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!