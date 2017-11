What To Do This Weekend

Covering everything from the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, “Science Friday,” hosted by Ira Flatow, is a trusted source for news about science, technology, and more. You can join the discussion by asking questions and making comments during the live broadcast from the Brown Theatre, which will air at a later date on on 89.3 WFPL.





Enjoy the Snow Ball Gala, an evening of cocktails, silent auction, gourmet meal, and dancing at the Louisville Marriott Downtown to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. This black tie event has become one of the most fashionable holiday parties in Louisville.



Join the Louisville Free Public Library for a day full of free interactive family fun at Family STEAM Day, exploring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math with guests from the Kentucky Science Center, Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium, KET - Kentucky Educational Television, Southland Dairy Farmers’ Mobile Dairy (+Cow), Speed Art Museum, Second Chances Wildlife Center, Jefferson Memorial Forest and Natural Areas, Irving Materials, Louisville Mandolin Orchestra, #LouisvilleRocks, and more.

Music, drinks, and art. . .what more do you need on a Friday night? Experience After Hours at the Speed , as the Speed Museum remains open until 10pm the third Friday of every month. Each After Hours event will offer music, performances, food and drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and, of course, art. This Friday's events include: silent disco with local DJs, a tribute to Radiohead'sperformed by Orchestra Enigmatic, and dance, poetry, and live music performances inspired by works of art in the Speed's collection.This weekend you can also ask questions of a science expert, enjoy family fun with science and technology, be surrounded with the holiday spirit at play performances, shop for unique craft gifts for loved ones, and more.Check out our list below for weekend fun: