What To Do This Weekend

Pay homage to one of Louisville's biggest icons as conductor Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra present the world premiere of Abrams’ new genre-straddling work, The Greatest: Muhammad Ali, at The Kentucky Center. The Greatest is an immersive orchestral experience with music, poetry, narration, and dance. The work will be heard in its entirety for the first time. The orchestra also celebrates its 80th anniversary at a gala in conjunction with the performance.
Also this weekend, check out a free concert on your Friday lunch break, get outdoors and experience the relationship between sound, music, and nature, catch a rodeo or horse show, and more.
Check below for our weekend picks:
- Surround yourself with a fusion of jazz, modern, and hip-hop choreography at Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound: After the Curtain at the Brown Theatre. After The Curtain tells the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love. Wall, artistic director, was the runner-up for the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and is currently a resident choreographer for the national dance competition show.
- Bring a lunch and enjoy a free, 30-minute concert at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library as part of its First Friday Concerts in Strassweg Auditorium. This Friday's noon concert will feature Mircea Ionescu on violin and Chris Combs on piano performing Violin Concerto in G minor by Vivaldi and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 4.
- Dress for a night out at Hosparus Health's 12th annual Candle Glow Gala at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, celebrating community members who have had a lasting effect on hospice and advanced illness care. Proceeds from the gala benefit hospice patients and families, regardless of their ability to pay.
- At Bernheim Forest's SONICBernheim, travel around Bernheim’s Education Center under a full moon with a guest lecturer — a soundwalk artist and researcher — and explore the relationships between sound, music, and nature. Wu Fei of Nashville, Tenn., and Connor Waldman from Louisville, Ky., will also perform, and attendees will travel on foot from performance to performance. Chairs, blankets, flashlights, and picnics are welcome.
- Come out to 21C Museum Hotel for the second annual Stars Come Out to Support Healing TREE Gala, featuring special guests and performers from Broadway, film and TV, a live auction of premium items, survivor testimonials, and more. Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Empowerment) is dedicated to transforming how society responds to abuse and interpersonal trauma.
- There's still time to catch one of the final performances of Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical by CenterStage at the Jewish Community Center. It's based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and features a rock musical score.
- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame will perform at the Louisville Palace.
- Catch the Quarter Horse Show at Broadbent Arena or the North American Championship Rodeo in Freedom Hall as part of the North American International Livestock Exposition, the largest all-breed, purebred livestock event in the world.
Coming Up:
- Register now for the KyCPA Women's Leadership Conference, November 10 at the Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands of Floyds Fork, Louisville. Topics will include: Fearless, A Powerful You, Taking Calculated Risk, Owning Your Strengths, Deconstructing Fear, and FearLess Public Speaking and Presenting.
