Today's Transitions Innovation Awards Winner: Masonic Homes of Kentucky with Senior Care Experts

|(l-r) Linda Wagner, dining services director for Masonic Homes of Kentucky with Danielle Herriford of Senior Care Experts and Courtney Dale who works in hospitality at Masonic Homes of Kentucky. Photo by Melissa Donald
Today's Transitions is recognizing local services and communities whose innovative ideas are improving the quality of life for seniors and caregivers. Read about one of our four Today's Transitions Innovation Award winners who won in the Innovative Support Services Winner category.
WINNER: Masonic Homes of Kentucky with Senior Care Experts
Innovation: Meals Program to Homebound
Type: Aging-in-place and support services
Size: 130-150 meals per day
Masonic Homes of Kentucky is working with Senior Care Experts to support its home-delivered meals program for homebound seniors. Prior to their partnership, Senior Care Experts, an organization providing support services to seniors, had been using various food providers for the service, which limited meal options. But partnering with Masonic Homes has broadened its reach. “We are able to accommodate such a large capacity in the kitchen on our Louisville campus, and we are already designing meals specific to residents in the aging population. By Senior Care Experts bringing it into one location, we are able to offer more meal selections,” says Nicole Candler, senior vice president of communications and marketing at Masonic Homes of Kentucky. People can call Senior Care Experts to request meals. All meals are customized based on dietary restrictions and allergies. Masonic Homes has plans of expanding its meals program to Shelbyville and Frankfort.
