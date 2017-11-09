Today's Transitions Innovation Awards Winner: Frazier Rehab Institute

|Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, director of the UofL Physicians Movement Disorders Clinic, has developed various treatments, activities, and events for people with movement disorders. Photo by Melissa Donald
WINNER: Frazier Rehab Institute
Innovation: MoRe combines physical, occupational, and speech therapy with intensive cognitive behavioral therapy in one intensive week.
Type: Rehabilitation
Size: 1,769 (inpatients); 9,529 (outpatients)
“The innovation is that we are able to systematically align all of these rehabilitation services and provide a heavy dose over a brief period of time, which lends itself to a successful outcome for most of our patients,” says Abbey Roach, Ph.D., director of psychology and neuropsychology at Frazier Rehab Institute. One of the biggest advantages, Roach says, is patients with functional movement disorders receive four hours of therapy each day, which is significantly more than what long-term care communities offer. The intensity of the program has been life-changing for patients who’ve either had to quit their job or limit their daily tasks. “We have had wheelchair bound (patients) who have been able to ambulate and walk distances of many ranges before they left the hospital within a one-week period,” Roach says. Frazier hopes to increase the capacity of their program and collaborate with community providers.
