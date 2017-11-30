Thursday, November 30, 2017

Our December Issue is Sweeter than Christmas Cookies!







In this month's issue, find out how you can be a gift to your community -- whether you are volunteering your time with an organization or leaving a financial legacy. Also, read about the biggest gift our cover model is giving to others in need.  




at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...