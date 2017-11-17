Just Me and the Boys + A 2,000-Mile Road Trip

|(l-r) Sam, Christine, Josh, Dominic, and Josh at Bronco Stadium.
And so, a road trip was born.
In June 2016, Christine had taken a road trip to Colorado with a girlfriend, the first trip after her separation. As a wife and mother, she was used to vacationing at a friend’s beach house in Hilton Head; she was used to living the easy, annual week of beach life or Disney resort with her brood. But this trip was full of adventure — she and her friend packed into an old Jeep and headed to the Rocky Mountains, camping along the way. “It was amazing. We lived a dirty, earthy, hippie life for a week. It was the first time in two decades I had seen Colorado. I really wanted my boys to see the terrain, to experience the sense of adventure I had with my friend.”
|(l-r) Sam, Dominic, and Josh hang out in the writer's room at Bronco Stadium.
At first, the boys balked. “They wanted Wendy’s, but I kept driving the point home about our budget. That first time we pulled over and ate our little lunches by the river, I felt so proud. It was really nice, all of us there together by the river. I had so much enthusiasm about the trip, I think it rubbed off on them.”
|The family car they used for their trip.
|The boys have some lounging time in their hammock at the campsite.
Josh, her youngest son, has autism, speech, and vision impairments, and a cognitive delay. Christine worried that if he got lost, he wouldn’t be able to articulate his way back to camp. “I got him a GPS watch just in case, but nothing held him back,” Christine says. “He handled everything like a champ.”
|The boys settled into the process of camping with ease -- they are at a park outside of Aspen.
“The trip was not relaxing, but it was a lot of fun and meant so much to me. Not only was it the first big thing I did, start to finish on my own, but I can look back at all the moments of happiness we had together. Everyone was engaged with nature, without it being a chore. I remember one campsite, where I sat back and looked at Dom and Josh swimming in the lake below, laughing and having the best time. Sam [13], who I can never get away from technology, was tying things up in the trees and completely fascinated with all the gadgetry of camping. My campfire dinners were often disasters — I tried to make grilled cheese pressed sandwiches that turned out like charred hockey pucks — and we froze to death some nights, but we had so much fun together.”
Single-mom Colorado Road Trip Stats
- 2,000 miles in seven days
- Two campsites: Rocky Mountain National Park and Eleven Mile Canyon
- One beat-up hammock that brought endless joy
- $250/day
- Three hotels (Aspen, Denver, and Colorado Springs) using some of her ex-husband’s hotel points
- Roasted marshmallows just about every night
- One morning bourbon shot with a donut at Sweet Coloradough (on Wednesdays they give you a free shot with the purchase of a donut)
- Two movie sets: Dumb and Dumber and The Shining were filmed in Estes Park at The Stanley Hotel —they had to see that
Not to Miss
Christine loved the Eleven Mile Canyon campsite as it was remote and magical. The website describes it as “an unexpected paradise” full of hiking trails and a twisting canyon below.
Although she was pressed for time, Christine wishes she would have stayed two nights in each location to get a better feel for the place and to avoid being rushed.
What to Pack
- Sleeping bags and tents (she brought two tents so that the brood could divide up)
- A hammock
- Tights, fleeces, blankets, wool socks (it was in the 40s in the mountains at night)
- Marshmallows and sticks for skewering over the fire
- Leave most of the cookware at home. Christine says she didn’t use much of it, and will simplify her cooking next time.
- Dishes
- A hunting knife from her father’s collection that they used for cooking, carving, and (in case of emergency) weaponry
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!