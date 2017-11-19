Is it the Doctor’s Fault or Yours? Handling Hospitalizations

By Carrie Vittitoe
Whether you are caregiver to a child, an aging parent, or a spouse, it can be a difficult job. Few things are more frustrating than when a loved one is sick or in pain. During those times, we want to access medical care as quickly and easily as possible. Fortunately, new technologies and some tried-and-true caregiver experience can help pave the way for faster and better medical care for your loved one.
“(Missing doctors when making hospital rounds) is a challenge and takes strategy. I ask the nurses on duty what the doctors’ schedules are. They can advise you when to be there, and it usually works. If you continually miss them, I ask a nurse to call them and relay my questions.” — Lucy Martin
When a loved one goes into the hospital, it can be frustrating to keep missing doctors when they make their daily rounds, especially when a caregiver is trying to maintain some semblance of self-care. One of the most important things a caregiver can do is learn the schedule of the hospitalist. The Society of Hospital Medicine defines hospitalists as “Physicians whose primary professional focus is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Their activities include patient care, teaching, research, and leadership related to hospital medicine.”
Caregivers and patients can feel bothersome asking nurses to page doctors, but Tuggle is clear: “Never hesitate to have them paged or called to speak to you! They are your employee.”
Illustration by Silvia Cabib
