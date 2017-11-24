Gifts for Those Who Love to Cook

Get an early start on your holiday shopping at some of these local places.
|Pig salt and pepper $21, Scout
|Horse salt and pepper $45, Mouse and cheese server $7, Pink marble $47, Scout
|Full leather apron $195, Scout
|Cup and saucer with strainer $24, Posh Home
|Serve dish $25, Posh Home
|Yeti coolers of all sizes $269-$449, Brownsboro Hardware
|Ornaments $8.99-$15, Brownsboro Hardware
|Bourbon barrel smoking chips $3.99/lb, Brownsboro Hardware
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!