Gifts for Those Who Love to Cook



Get an early start on your holiday shopping at some of these local places. 



Pig salt and pepper $21, Scout

Horse salt and pepper $45, Mouse and cheese server $7, Pink marble $47, Scout
Full leather apron $195, Scout
Cup and saucer with strainer $24, Posh Home
Serve dish $25, Posh Home
Yeti coolers of all sizes $269-$449, Brownsboro Hardware
Ornaments $8.99-$15, Brownsboro Hardware
Bourbon barrel smoking chips $3.99/lb, Brownsboro Hardware
We also have gifts for those who love Louisville and for those who love nature.
