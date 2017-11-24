Gifts for Those Who Love Nature

Get an early start on your holiday shopping at some of these local places.
|Staghorn Fern $48, Mahonia
|Hanging Terrarium $20-$50, Mahonia
|Wall planter $16-$20, Mahonia
|Golden bug jewelry $58-$75, Scout
|Dandelion print $25, Scout
|Succulent print $25, Scout
|Off-center bird mini print $35, Scout
|Dino-succulent $25, Revelry
|Feather candle holders $15 - $20, Posh Homes
