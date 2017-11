Gifts for Those Who Love Nature

Staghorn Fern $48, Mahonia

Hanging Terrarium $20-$50, Mahonia

Wall planter $16-$20, Mahonia

Golden bug jewelry $58-$75, Scout

Dandelion print $25, Scout

Succulent print $25, Scout

Off-center bird mini print $35, Scout

Feather candle holders $15 - $20, Posh Homes





Not what you are looking for? Check out more gifts for those who love Louisville here

Get an early start on your holiday shopping at some of these local places.