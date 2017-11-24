Friday, November 24, 2017

Gifts for Those Who Love Louisville


Get an early start on your holiday shopping at some of these local places.


Louisville map $199 - $549 by size and other cities available, Posh Homes

Louisville print $25, Revelry

Louisville grid necklace $45, Revelry

