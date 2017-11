Brussels Sprout Salad With Pomegranates and Candied Pecans

Hosting Thanksgiving is stressful enough without having to worry about making everything the day of. Save yourself a ton of trouble by prepping and cooking foods such as vegetables, desserts, and baked goods ahead of time. These recipes can be started even a couple of days before Thanksgiving to give yourself ample time to deal with that turkey and dressing.1 pound Brussels sprouts,cleaned and shredded1 cup pomegranate arils2/3 cup chopped candied pecans4 ounces crumbled goat cheesePomegranate-Orange Vinaigrette1/4 cup freshly-squeezedorange juice1/4 cup olive oil2 tbsp pomegranate orapple cider vinegarpinch of salt and pepperToss all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl until combined.Whisk all of the vinaigrette ingredients together until combined.Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and serve immediately. If making ahead of time, combine only the Brussels sprouts and vinaigrette, and top with cheese, pecans, and pomegranate right before serving.