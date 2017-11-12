By Paige Rhodes
Hosting Thanksgiving is stressful enough without having to worry about making everything the day of. Save yourself a ton of trouble by prepping and cooking foods such as vegetables, desserts, and baked goods ahead of time. These recipes can be started even a couple of days before Thanksgiving to give yourself ample time to deal with that turkey and dressing.
Brussels Sprout Salad With Pomegranates and Candied Pecans
Ingredients
1 pound Brussels sprouts,
cleaned and shredded
1 cup pomegranate arils
2/3 cup chopped candied pecans
4 ounces crumbled goat cheese
Pomegranate-Orange Vinaigrette
1/4 cup freshly-squeezed
orange juice
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tbsp pomegranate or
apple cider vinegar
pinch of salt and pepper
Instructions
Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl until combined.
Whisk all of the vinaigrette ingredients together until combined.
Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and serve immediately. If making ahead of time, combine only the Brussels sprouts and vinaigrette, and top with cheese, pecans, and pomegranate right before serving.
