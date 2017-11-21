Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Best Bodies: Alison Cardoza
Alison Cardoza
AGE: 35
JOB: Certified Personal Trainer and Hip Hop Group Exercise Instructor at Baptist East Milestone Wellness Center
MOTIVATION: Alison says that measurable goals are part of her motivation, and she “strives to reach a new, realistic goal for myself. I keep it simple.”
Here are her monthly goals for the next few months:
November: Get eight hours of sleep a night. “Sleep is so important in maintaining good health!”
December: 30 pullups and 30 pushups daily. “When the weather gets cold it’s easy to slow down on my workouts. I want to make sure I stay motivated, and these two goals require me to continue staying active and pushing myself in a positive way.”
January: “Stretch after every single workout and meditate and relax before I go to bed. January can be a stressful time of year for me since I’m a personal trainer and the gym is busy! Stretching helps release tension, and meditation before I go to bed relaxes me.”
February: (heart-health) Eat fruits and vegetables and nuts for my snacks and only lean meat for my main meals and only water to drink. “I make sure I eat six small meals a day so I am not hungry, and I’m fueling my body properly.”
March: Ab month. “I try to do 200 crunches along with my regular cardio daily and weights every other day.”
Would you like to be featured as one of 2018 Best Bodies? Enter here.
Photo by Melissa Donald
