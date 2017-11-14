Before Whitney Cessna Gives Nutritional Advice

Before she gives nutritional advice, Whitney Cessna, 28, knows that she has to practice what she preaches. According to this health guru, a healthy, filling breakfast is the only real way to start a great day.
Before diving into emails from her private practice (Don’t Skip A Meal, LLC) clients or heading off to her day job as diabetes educator in the pediatrics department at the University of Louisville, Whitney chooses from a few of her go-to breakfast staples. “Right now, I am loving Sweet Earth Farmstand Breakfast sandwiches — specifically the meatless sausage, egg, smoked gouda, and kale pesto one,” she says. “Other favorites are toasted coconut Greek yogurt with raspberries, and Nature’s Bakery stoneground whole wheat fig bars.”
|Photos by Sunni Wigginton
Whitney is a Rodan + Fields consultant, and she swears by their products. “I use the Redefine regimen, which contains peptide technology to help defend against and reduce the visible signs of aging,” she says.
She also credits the Reverse regimen for containing Melasma issues in the summer months. “The Reverse regimen helps address visibly dull, uneven skin tones and areas of dark pigmentation,” she adds.
Latest purchase she’s praising:
Whitney recently bought the book The Kindness Challenge by Shaunti Feldhahn after hearing Shaunti speak at an event. “Not only is she an incredible speaker, but listening to her explain the much-needed movement of kindness was very influential,” she says. “So influential that I came home and immediately ordered the book off Amazon!”
Whitney swears by a few things in life — the importance of healthy food, a good skincare line, and a great pair of shoes. “I am an absolute shoe freak,” she says. “I own more shoes than the average human should...and definitely more than my husband prefers.”
