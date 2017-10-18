Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

|
Start a new holiday tradition with your family at the 28th annual Festival of Trees & Lights, November 10-12 at Louisville Slugger Field.
Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all of which are for sale to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Pictures with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.
Seven winners will each receive four tickets. Winners will be drawn on October 25.
