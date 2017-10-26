What To Do This Weekend





Come to Waterfront Park and walk for the cause! The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds to fight for a world without breast cancer.

The Looking For Lilith Theatre Company presents Carefully Taught at The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage through November 4. The play centers around two school teachers — one an African American and the other white — whose friendship and lives are affected when racial issues are brought to light at their school, attracting both the media and politics to the crisis.

Kids of all ages can enjoy Boo Dell! at Yew Dell, featuring trick-or-treating along the Trail-o-Treats, entertainingly creepy booths and costumes, hayrides, a straw-maze, scavenger hunts and a visit by Mr. Magic.

Comic fans will want to check out The Derby City Comic Con, now in its seventh year, happening at the Kentucky Expo Center. There will be celebrity guests, hundreds of locally and nationally known artists, exhibitors, and vendors of all things pop culture.

Immerse yourself in a fantasy world at the Kentucky Center with PNC Broadway in Louisville's presentation of Finding Neverland, which tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

Do some "adult" trick-or-treating at the Downtown Jeffersonville Flight Fest in Jeffersonville, Indiana. For $10, you can get a beer at each of the 10 participating locations, including Red Yeti, Flat12, Parlour, and more. Anyone dressed up in a costume will be entered to win prizes at each location.

Join local author and historian Gregg Seidl for Wicked New Albany Haunted History Tour, a 3 1/2 hour stroll through New Albany, Indiana's nefarious past with stops for refreshments at several establishments along the way.









How's your aim? Find out at Captain's Quarters' 3rd Annual Chunkin Pumpkins at Cancer event. Purchase a pumpkin, write a note on it, and send it flying from one of three trebuchets into the river. Hit a target and win a prize. All proceeds will benefit Twisted Pink and Hope Scarves.

Get your tickets for Hosparus Health's 12th annual Candle Glow Gala at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, celebrating community members who have had a lasting effect on hospice and advanced illness care. Proceeds from the gala benefit hospice patients and families, regardless of their ability to pay.

Dress in your costumes and head out on the town this weekend! There are plenty of opportunities for Halloween fun around every corner. You can also take part in activities to raise money to help those with breast cancer, attend a play, celebrate comic books, and more.Look below for some hauntingly good picks for weekend fun: