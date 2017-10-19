What To Do This Weekend

Start your weekend in celebration this evening by attending the 2nd Annual Pink Woman Fashion Show, featuring breast cancer survivors walking the runway in the latest fashions. The event is sponsored by All Women OB/GYN and presented by Oxmoor Center and Today's Woman magazine.
Tickets can be purchased online, and VIP tickets include a signature drink, premier fashion show seating, a SWAG bag, and a post-show party. All of the proceeds and donations will go directly to Twisted Pink, a Louisville based non-profit organization whose mission is accelerating treatment options and quality of life for late stage breast cancer by funding metastatic (stage IV) breast cancer research. We hope to see you there!
Look below for more weekend suggestions:
- The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular in Iroquois Park features 5,000 carved pumpkins lining a ¼-mile walking trail, illuminated at night as an “art show.” It runs through November 5.
- The IU Southeast Theatre Department presents Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at the Ogle Center on the campus in New Albany, Indiana. (Note: the play contains adult themes and language.)
- Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean brings his "They Don't Know Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center with special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.
- Get ready for Halloween by making colorful animal masks out of paper at Family Fun Day at KMAC. Tour current exhibitions, explore the elements of art in Studio 715, and create take-home artworks in the education space. For all ages.
- The 5th annual Tribute to Troops event benefitting the Warrior Empowerment Foundation honors and supports U.S. military service men and women wounded during active duty. Tribute to Troops welcomes nearly 1,000 guests, plus special arrivals of wounded and recovering service men and women, for a casual celebration with a BBQ event, silent auction with items including high-end and rare bourbons, sports packages, spectacular vacation homes, jewelry, art, and more.
- When the butterflies have flown, Idlewild Butterfly Farm turns to Creepy Things, an after-hours night of skin-crawling insect viewing. Watch scorpions glow under ultraviolet light, cockroaches teem under the cover of night, meet social media superstar Blanche the tarantula, and more.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!