What To Do This Weekend

This weekend brings plenty of opportunities to enjoy the autumn air with trick or treating and several festivals. Also this weekend are options for live music, dancing, and a celebration of aviation and military aviation.
Check out our selections below for a great weekend:
- See the Louisville Zoo transform into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under at The World's Largest Halloween Party! (New this year is an allergy-friendly night on Oct. 26, featuring peanut-free treat booths and non-food treats like stickers, sunglasses, pencils, and more.)
- Bowman Field is combining the Aviation Heritage Festival from last year and the Spirit of 45 event to create the first ever Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival, featuring rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport benefiting Reach for Kids, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits, and more.
- Visit the 23rd Annual Belknap Fall Festival —a signature event in “A Week in the Highlands” — for artists, a beer garden, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and live music.
- Complexions Contemporary Ballet will perform Star Dust, A David Bowie Tribute at the Kentucky Center. The dance troupe, founded by former members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, uses a mix of dance styles ranging from ballet to hip hop.
- Enjoy a chili cook-off, a dog costume contest, a bouncy house, face-painting, and more harvest fun at the Louisville Open Air Fair at Sullivan University. Check out local crafts, artwork, produce, jewelry, and more. There will be food trucks and options from Sullivan's Bakery and Juleps Catering.
- Pick a pumpkin and enjoy many other fall traditions at the Foxhollow Farm 10th Annual Fall Festival, also featuring a corn maze, a hay castle and hayrides, pony rides, games, live music, and food.
- Celebrate both the blues and the arts at the Garvin Gate Blues Festival, a two-day event featuring local and national performers on two stages, food and drink vendors, and over 50 crafts booths at Oak Street and Garvin Place.
- Sample wine from national and international vineyards at the third annual Wine on the River Louisville wine tasting event at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.
- Enjoy trick-or-treating, children's activities, and a free pumpkin with a $10 receipt from any Paddock Shops retailer (while supplies last) at Fest-O-Ween.
- Tonight drop by the Dixie Soul Scrub Club Girl's Night Out at Blooms Boutique in La Grange to drink wine and make your own sugar scrubs to take home. Door prizes will also be available. (Space is limited, so check availability.)
- Kentucky native Tani Lamb will be signing her first children's book — T Sees an Island — at Barnes & Noble in the Shoppes at Plainview. The book is set in Kentucky and the United States Virgin Islands and promotes travel as a catalyst for understanding and acceptance of cultures other than our own.
Coming Up:
Tickets go on sale 10am Friday for The Beach Boys, who will be performing at the Kentucky Center as part of their 2018 World Tour.
Have a great weekend!
