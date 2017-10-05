What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, check out the St. James Court Art Show, a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. It's an autumn tradition that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to see and purchase original art from talented artists.
Also this weekend, celebrate the 50th anniversary of a beloved fall festival, think pink, buy local, trace the history of bourbon, and more.
Check out our picks below for a great weekend:
- Head to Southern Indiana for the 50th anniversary of Harvest Homecoming, a festival drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to New Albany each year. Festivities include rides, craft booths, parade, music, food, contests, kids' events, and more.
- Come to the Highview Community Festival, Parade, and Car Show in the ValuMarket Outer Loop parking lot, with a free kids' zone with bouncy houses, live music, pony rides, booths from area businesses, games, and food.
- Markiplier, a YouTube personality and gamer with over 17 million subscribers, presents his first-ever tour — Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour — to the Louisville Palace. The show brings his improv acting, cast of characters, and comedy to life surrounding the theme of gaming.
- Think pink at Paint the Street Pink at Fourth Street Live! with live music by the Velcro Pygmies, pink themed cocktails, a silent auction, a photo booth, and Norton Healthcare will be offering scheduling and mammogram screening information.
- Visit Locust Grove for Bourbon Archaeology, as Bourbon Archaeologist Nick Laracuente talks about his work excavating the remains of some of the oldest bourbon distilleries in the Commonwealth. Then, tour Locust Grove’s new Farm Distillery Project, watch a demonstration of early nineteenth-century whiskey production, and enjoy a bourbon tasting led by Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Michael Veach.
- Embark on a spicy voyage with Salsa on the Belle, a salsa cruise on the historic steamboat the Belle of Louisville, with live music by the KY Salsa All-Stars.
- Shop the South Points Buy Local Fair at Iroquois Amphitheater, featuring local, independent businesses and restaurants with South Louisville ties, a kids' area with pumpkin painting, and weaving with Little Loom House.
