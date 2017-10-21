Ways to Combat Chronic Pain — from the Fighters

Dealing with chronic pain is both physically and emotionally draining, and can seriously hinder your everyday life. Read how these five women fight to cope with chronic pain.
|Kelly Grimes Dettlinger includes healthy eating as part of her plan to reduce chronic pain. Photos by Aubrey Hillis
|Courtney Grant mixes traditional medicines with alternative treatments to manage Crohn's disease
and degenerative disc disease.
Traditional and Alternative Medicine: Courtney Grant, 28, suffers from chronic pain that stems from two main sources – Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, and degenerative disc disease, which involves the degeneration of discs of the vertebrae. Courtney admits that her pain is most effectively controlled by traditional medicines, but alternative treatments help as well. When her busy schedule permits, she attends physical therapy sessions and receives a number of injections including trigger point injections and facet injections. She’s also participated in a radio frequency procedure, which involves heating the nerve to a degree in which it no longer sends or receives pain impulses. Courtney also has a few other tricks to controlling the pain. “I have personally found that stretching and sleeping with my feet elevated are two easy things I can do at home to help alleviate the pain.”
Balanced Approach: Bonnie Manning, 50, credits adequate amounts of water, fruits, and vegetables for keeping her chronic pain in check. On her “good” days, she incorporates pool exercise. “The water is easier on my muscles,” she says. “But everything must be balanced. If I overdo it, I will end up with a flare.” Bonnie says extended exposure to heat can also cause flare up and fatigue, so she has learned to communicate her needs during family outings when she requires a means of escape. She takes multiple herbal supplements such as planetary myelin sheath support, papaya enzymes, turmeric, evening primrose, magnesium, and vitamin D in liquid plant form. When the pain is unbearable, traditional medications such as Gabapentin and steroids have proven to pull her out of several flare-ups. Protein drinks, fresh juice, and inspirational literature are also in her arsenal of weapons against chronic pain. “When I am too exhausted to do much, I lie in bed and write on my laptop,” Bonnie states. “Writing is very therapeutic for me and gives me a feeling of accomplishment.”
|Holly Pardo has interstitial cystitis and meditates to manage stress.
Water Therapy: Cheryl Suhr, 68, suffers from osteoarthritis, a kind of arthritis that involves the wearing down of the flexible tissue at the ends of bones. Aside from enduring 23 orthopedic surgeries to deal with her chronic pain, Cheryl recommends water therapy, ice, and rest to further cope. “I do water therapy every day,” she says. “I participated in water therapy classes at Baptist Health Milestone Wellness Center to learn what I should do. I’m very fortunate to have an indoor pool at my house, which I keep at 90 degrees. Warm water is good for arthritis. Since my back is my main issue, I also lie down with my legs up when it is at its worst. I read a lot of books on my iPad so I can lie still for longer.”
