She Ate Her Way Out of Brain Fog and Joint Pain

|Jessica Hill Powell began exploring natural alternatives for dealing with her health issues.
She was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, an autoimmune disorder in which inflammatory arthritis affects both the joints and skin. “I was never pleased with the options I was given, the medications I was given,” Jessica says. They were risky, in her opinion. She was also breastfeeding, which caused further hesitation to take them.
|Jessica's homemade bone broth vegetable soup helps alleviate inflammation. Photos by Melissa Donald
“It’s just become my way of life now,” she says, admitting that the grains were the hardest to give up. “Having to give that up was tough at first, but then I started noticing I felt so much better.”
“The dietary changes are absolutely what I feel has lifted me up out of that fog.”
From there, she also began learning how to manage her stress.
“Meditation and journaling are huge because I think it’s pretty easy to slip into this pity party and feel sad (about the disorder). I have to have a way to let myself feel the emotion and feel the sadness, anger, or whatever happens to be coming up at the time, and then to release it.”
|Jessica relies on essential oils as another healing aid. She combines lime and wild orange oils in a diffuser for an energy boost. These oils can be applied topically or taken internally.
Today, Jessica works as a natural wellness advocate. Her website is intended to help others find holistic wellness and to live their best life – now – through natural wellness.
“It’s just a really good feeling that, knowing through my own struggles, I’ve learned things that not only help me, but extending that to other people. It’s so rewarding. Getting your mind and your spirit and your body balanced, that’s my goal.”
Have you eliminated certain foods from diet? If so, how has it improved your health? What healthy foods are on your must-eat list?
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!