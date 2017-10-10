Featured Pink Woman: Sister Mary "Rita" Joseph Jarrell

"I always carry the empathy in my heart, and I don’t know how much longer I have, but I am being happy with each day."

Sister Mary 'Rita' Joseph Jarrell,73Chaplain of Hosparus of Louisville Norton Pavilion on the weekends - Works with breast cancer patientsStage 2 adenocarcinoma at the age of 37My mantra comes from the little engine that could "I know I can." Get yourself a mantra.Made a big change with holistic health and taking health classes regarding diet, proper food, positive thinking, exercise and cognitive thinking. How you think about yourself has a direct influence on your immune system. Had a thyroid problem, and started taking vitamins. I am currently on a heavy regimen of vitamins, strict diet and regulatory exercises.If you have a loved one diagnosed, remember what that person has done for you, whatever it is you consider significant hold on to it and say thank you.They didn't give up on me. I didn't have a lot of people to contact. It helped me stay positive when people encouraged me. It's nice to hear that the topic is on the table. Back when I was diagnosed, we didn't have people that wanted to help. There's now a ton of places for support.