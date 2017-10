Featured Pink Woman: Robin Kennedy

"I told myself to not look at the 'why?' and the 'what if?'."





Robin Kennedy54Administrative Coordinator, Metro Government Breast cancer stage 1, May 2012Detected in routine mammogramTwo lumpectomies in may of 2012 and again in June 2012, a double mastectomy in July. TRAM flap bilateral reconstruct in August . Gilda's Club Louisville , Norton’s Pink Pilates exercise class, Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer through James Brown. Friends for Hope Made myself volunteer with support groups and I surrounded myself with those who had walked in my shoes where we raised each other up.Focus on yourself! Don't overwhelm yourself with everyone else's stories and history. Everyone knows someone who gets this, but I told people I didn't want to hear it, because I needed to learn about it as I went through it myself an do what was right for me.They gave me my space when I needed to accept what I was going through and didn’t overwhelm me with their experiences or traumatic events.Robin will be showing her strength, courage, and power at the Pink Woman Fashion Show . Be there to see her walk down the runway on October 19!