Featured Pink Woman: Michelle Anderson

Name: Michelle Anderson
Age: 42
Job: Registered Nurse at The Brook Hospital - Dupont
Diagnosis: Stage 2 breast cancer due to four lymph nodes removed
How She Found Out: First mammogram, February 22, 2017
Treatments: Chemo since May 1, 2017
How She Deals With Negative Thoughts: I have a coloring book with swear words in it that calms me down.
How She Copes With Stress/Fear: Stress and fear come together: Fear of what I would look like after the surgery. Fear of my identity based on the standards placed on women in today's society. I am choosing to have a hysterectomy to eliminate risks of more cancer.
Advice Michelle Would Give To People With Loved Ones Battling Breast Cancer: Ask the patient about simple things. Do you need help with the groceries, kids, laundry? Breast cancer is a huge problem financially. Cancer makes you feel like your entire life has been out of control.
Pink ties can never be broken. Show your support for the breast cancer survivors who will be participating in our Pink Woman Fashion Show.
Photo by Melissa Donald
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!