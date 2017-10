Featured Pink Woman: Michelle Anderson

"Cancer makes you feel like your entire life has been out of control."









Michelle Anderson42Registered Nurse at The Brook Hospital - Dupont Stage 2 breast cancer due to four lymph nodes removedFirst mammogram, February 22, 2017Chemo since May 1, 2017I have a coloring book with swear words in it that calms me down.Stress and fear come together: Fear of what I would look like after the surgery. Fear of my identity based on the standards placed on women in today's society. I am choosing to have a hysterectomy to eliminate risks of more cancer.Ask the patient about simple things. Do you need help with the groceries, kids, laundry? Breast cancer is a huge problem financially. Cancer makes you feel like your entire life has been out of control.Whether it's going out to eat or taking a walk in the park, it's when someone comes and helps you take your mind off the battle you're going through.