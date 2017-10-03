Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Featured Pink Woman: Lynnette Rochelle Fulton
When Lynnette Rochelle Fulton was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 1995, she relied on her spiritual faith to cope with the fear. “I realized He had a plan for my life. You have to recognize you’re not in this battle alone. There are so many other people that have walked this path and survived.”
Lynnette, 61, had a radical mastectomy, but maintained a positive outlook throughout the experience with the help of her family. “The best thing my family and friends did for me during this time was support me emotionally, help me physically by transporting me to back and forth to the doctor, and providing spiritual support by praying for me.”
See Lynnette modeling this year's fall trends at our Pink Woman Fashion Show on October 19. We have an exciting night planned for you!
Photo by Melissa Donald
