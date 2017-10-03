Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Featured Pink Woman: Linda Black
Staying physically active at the Louisville Athletic Club while receiving her cancer treatments kept Linda Black’s body strong — but also strengthened her emotional resilience. “Don’t give in to thinking you can’t do something, because you have cancer. You are a fighter.”
Prior to her stage one breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, Linda, who is 64, had been accustomed to exercising regularly and had no intentions of stopping. “I was not as strong as I was before, and there were many days I could not do anything. But I did as much as I could. I surrounded myself with my friends. My wonderful friends would walk or hike with me and keep me encouraged.”
Watch Linda as she walks down the runway at our annual Pink Woman Fashion Show on October 19. Purchase your tickets here!
Photo by Melissa Donald
at 4:30 AM
Labels: Pink Woman
