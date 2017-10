Featured Pink Woman: Lillie Pettit

"I made beating cancer my job, I finished that job. Now it's time for me to live."

Lillie Pettit61Automotive Manufacturing/Shipping Mitsuba of Bardstown Triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma with lymph node involvement found at annual mammogram, August 6, 201523 weeks of taxol chemotherapy: once a week for 12 weeks and then every other week for 11 weeks. Followed by a lumpectomy with lymph node removal and 6 weeks of daily radiation.Someone dealing with this diagnosis has so many things going through their mind and so many emotions. They won't remember every detail of what the doctors and nurses are saying. Write it down for them.I read many books. It gave me the knowledge I needed to heal. The book I received from my doctor at Norton Hospital,explained every detail of this journey. From diagnosis, treatments, to healthy eating and healing. Joan Lunden's book, Had I Known , I recommend to everyone.Prayer and more prayer.I am sincerely thankful for all of the thoughts, prayers, and visits.