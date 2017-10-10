Featured Pink Woman: Lillie Pettit

"I made beating cancer my job, I finished that job. Now it's time for me to live."
Name: Lillie Pettit
Age: 61
Job: Automotive Manufacturing/Shipping Mitsuba of Bardstown
Diagnosis: Triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma with lymph node involvement found at annual mammogram, August 6, 2015
Treatments: 23 weeks of taxol chemotherapy: once a week for 12 weeks and then every other week for 11 weeks. Followed by a lumpectomy with lymph node removal and 6 weeks of daily radiation.
Advice Lillie Would Give To People With Loved Ones Battling Breast Cancer: Someone dealing with this diagnosis has so many things going through their mind and so many emotions. They won't remember every detail of what the doctors and nurses are saying. Write it down for them.
Changes You Made So You Could Heal: I read many books. It gave me the knowledge I needed to heal. The book I received from my doctor at Norton Hospital, The Breast Cancer Handbook, explained every detail of this journey. From diagnosis, treatments, to healthy eating and healing. Joan Lunden's book, Had I Known, I recommend to everyone.
How Did You Cope With Stress/Fear: Prayer and more prayer.
Best Thing Someone Did For Her During Her Battle: I am sincerely thankful for all of the thoughts, prayers, and visits.
Photo by Melissa Donald
