Featured Pink Woman: Kimberly Zink

"Before I would get stressed over the smallest things and now realize it is not worth it. Just take it for what it is and move on."





Kimberly Zink44 UPS Administrative where I move aircraft parts logistically and coach middle school girls basketball at Hazelwood (New Albany, Indiana)Stage 3 breast cancer, and positive for BRCA 2 gene, January 2005 (32 years old)Chemo and mastectomy, then bilateral mastectomy, complete hysterectomy and reconstructionWhen I would stress over this situation or any other situation I just breathe and exercise if I can. If something is bothering you, talk about it. Don’t hold things in, stress can wreak havoc on your body.Always stay positive for them, they need to have the hope that everything will be okay and work out the way it is supposed to.My caregivers were always there for me, even if it was just to listen but did not let me feel sorry for myself and made sure I stayed positive.Our Pink Woman Fashion show is on October 19! Find out more details here