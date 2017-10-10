Featured Pink Woman: Kimberly Zink

"Before I would get stressed over the smallest things and now realize it is not worth it. Just take it for what it is and move on."
Name: Kimberly Zink
Age: 44
Job: UPS Administrative where I move aircraft parts logistically and coach middle school girls basketball at Hazelwood (New Albany, Indiana)
Diagnosis: Stage 3 breast cancer, and positive for BRCA 2 gene, January 2005 (32 years old)
Treatments: Chemo and mastectomy, then bilateral mastectomy, complete hysterectomy and reconstruction
How Did you Cope With Stress/Fear: When I would stress over this situation or any other situation I just breathe and exercise if I can. If something is bothering you, talk about it. Don’t hold things in, stress can wreak havoc on your body.
Advice Kimberly Would Give To People With Loved Ones Battling Breast Cancer: Always stay positive for them, they need to have the hope that everything will be okay and work out the way it is supposed to.
Best Thing Someone Did For Her During Her Battle: My caregivers were always there for me, even if it was just to listen but did not let me feel sorry for myself and made sure I stayed positive.
