Featured Pink Woman: Judie G. Sherman

Judie G. Sherman, 83, gained a new appreciation for life after her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in 1975. After having 25 radiation treatments, a radical mastectomy, and prophylactic surgery, Judie didn’t lose her vivacious spirit.
“I learned to be grateful daily for all the gifts bestowed upon me, especially little things I could have easily overlooked: the sun shining, raindrops lingering on flower petals, the leaves beginning to turn colors. All that surrounded me became brighter and more beautiful.” Judie says she prayed regularly, exercised, and turned to friends and family for comfort. “Call on loved ones when you need to be reminded that you are loved by family and friends who will be there 24/7 to help you get through this cancer nightmare.”
Photo by Melissa Donald
