Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Featured Pink Woman: Brooke Egan
Despite being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in April 2017, Brooke Egan isn’t putting life on hold. The 45-year-old wife and mother of three stays optimistic about the future and gains strength from friends and family.
“I keep moving forward, living my life, staying strong in faith, and finding joy in every day. When needed, I retreat to re-energize my body and spirit without thinking, ‘There’s something I should be doing.’” Brooke, who had a bilateral mastectomy and lymph node removal in May, completed her last round of chemotherapy this month and says her prognosis is excellent. “I am confident that I am going to win the fight against breast cancer.”
Celebrate the strength, courage, and beauty of breast cancer survivors at our Pink Woman Fashion Show on October 19.
Photo by Melissa Donald
at 8:30 AM
Labels: Pink Woman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!