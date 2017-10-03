Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Featured Pink Woman: Adrian Annette Oldham
Although Adrian Annette Oldham, 44, faced many tumultuous moments, she didn’t allow negative thoughts to dominate her life. “I always claimed victory over cancer, and I was blessed to have a positive strong support system of family and friends.”
In June 2016, she discovered a lump confirmed to be stage one ductal HER2 positive breast cancer. Adrian had a mastectomy with lymph node removal and will complete her treatments in March 2018. Having reliable friends and family members who could anticipate her needs made recovery much easier for Adrian. One of her friends organized a meal train, the online service that allows friends to sign up to deliver meals.” This was a tremendous benefit being that I needed help to care for me and my son during my recovery.”
Come to our Pink Woman Fashion Show to see Adrian walk down the runway. It's a celebration of life!
Photo by Melissa Donald
at 12:30 PM
Labels: Pink Woman
