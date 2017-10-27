Best Bodies: Debra Lynn Lively (and one of her treats)

“I strength train, ride a bicycle, do yoga and dance. They all bring wonderful gifts to our bodies, but strength training is essential to building and retaining muscle as we age. Strength training gives me the confidence to meet the demands of work and family.”

Debra Lynn Lively62Technology Manager for Humana Outfit Louisville , Humana Fitness Center, Blair’s Ballroom During my late teens and early twenties, I developed an eating disorder. I gained lots of weight and started looking for ways to get help and started exercise classes. I found that working out helped to control my appetite and thereby my weight and to top it off, I felt much better after exercising. It was a win/win on so many levels. Exercise has helped and continues to help improve the quality of my life over the years.Twice this year, I bicycled 62 miles, which is the longest distance I have ever cycled in my life this year. Once was during the Horsey Hundred cycling event in Lexington, Kentucky and the second time was on a cycling event in New Mexico which I did with my son, Richard.I strength train, ride a bicycle, do yoga and dance. They all bring wonderful gifts to our bodies, but strength training is essential to building and retaining muscle as we age. Strength training gives me the confidence to meet the demands of work and family.I’ve been enjoying this yummy Cherry Chocolate-Chip Ice Cream made without a drop of milk and hardly any sugar.1 small banana (optional)12 ounces frozen cherries1 tablespoon almond butter1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely choppedIn a food processor or blender, combine the banana, cherries, and almond butter.Puree until smooth and creamy.Blend in the chocolate.Spoon into bowls and serve. If you like a firm ice cream, freeze for two-three hours, then scoop to serve.