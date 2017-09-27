Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Win 4 tickets to THE WORLD’S LARGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY at the
Louisville Zoo!
October 5–8, 12–15, 19–22, & 26–29, 2017
Party starts at 5 p.m. Enter until 8:30 p.m.(Stay until you finish your party
experience.)
It’s Delightful. Not Frightful. If scary is no fun for your
little ones, then don’t miss the sweetest party in town. Perfect for entire
families, you can experience your Zoo magically transformed into a living
storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11
and under. Winner receives four (4) tickets to the World's Largest
Halloween Party and four (4) train passes to ride the train during the Party!
Party starts at 5 p.m. Enter until 8:30 p.m.(Stay until you finish your party experience.)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!