Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Win 4 tickets to THE WORLD’S LARGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY at the Louisville Zoo!
October 5–8, 12–15, 19–22, & 26–29, 2017
Party starts at 5 p.m. Enter until 8:30 p.m.(Stay until you finish your party experience.)
It’s Delightful. Not Frightful. If scary is no fun for your little ones, then don’t miss the sweetest party in town. Perfect for entire families, you can experience your Zoo magically transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under. Winner receives four (4) tickets to the World's Largest Halloween Party and four (4) train passes to ride the train during the Party!


The winner will be announced on October 4, 2017.

See Official Rules for details. One entry per person, please.

